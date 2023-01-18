Katie Holmes talks about her superstitious habits when working in Broadway

Katie Holmes is incredibly busy. This year, the actress and director will be premiering “Rare Objects,” a film she directed, wrote and starred in. She’s also starring in “The Wanderers,” a Broadway play.

In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Holmes talked about her long and productive career and how superstitious she becomes when working in theater.

“When I’m working, I tend to become very superstitious,” Holmes said. “I have these different rituals. So, if like I eat a certain meal and the show goes well then I only eat that meal for the run of the show. It drives everyone around me crazy,” she said with a laugh.

Holmes explained the plot of the play and shared that it’s set in New York. “It’s about two couples from Brooklyn, Williamsburg. But it’s two different time periods and they’re related. And the show touches upon family, marriage, death. And it’s about human discontent and self-examination.” Holmes said that the play is funny and dramatic and that it perfectly represents the New York theater-going experience, which got Fallon and the audience very excited.

In the remainder of the episode, Holmes and Fallon talked about their relationship, her career, and the fact that her breakout role in “The Ice Storm” was celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“Well, I was 17 and we came to New York,” she said, thinking about her first experiences with film. “And we shot it and was like ‘Oh, this is what I want to do! Great.” She talked about continuing to audition for different roles and having a hard time booking them and how, at the time, she was okay with that being it. “But I was okay. Because that was an amazing experience.”