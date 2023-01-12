Katie Holmes smiles for the paparazzi as she prepares to take the stage

Katie Holmes is hitting the stage soon, and she looks excited! The actress is starring in the limited run off-broadway play, “The Wanderers,” and on Wednesday morning, she stopped by Good Morning America to talk about the upcoming show. The 44-year-old looked beautiful as she headed to the studio in an amazing outfit.

It looked like it was still dark outside, but Holmes had a fresh face with light makeup, gold wide-leg trousers, silver heels, a black leather jacket, and a turquoise handbag.

Holmes, who recently split from Booby Wooten III, made an outfit change later ahead of the photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production, still going for the wide-leg trouser look. She kept the heels and leather jacket, with a striped blue shirt underneath.