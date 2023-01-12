Katie Holmes smiles for the paparazzi as she prepares to take the stage

Katie Holmes is hitting the stage soon, and she looks excited! The actress is starring in the limited run off-broadway play, “The Wanderers,” and on Wednesday morning, she stopped by Good Morning America to talk about the upcoming show. The 44-year-old looked beautiful as she headed to the studio in an amazing outfit.
It looked like it was still dark outside, but Holmes had a fresh face with light makeup, gold wide-leg trousers, silver heels, a black leather jacket, and a turquoise handbag.
Holmes, who recently split from Booby Wooten III, made an outfit change later ahead of the photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production, still going for the wide-leg trouser look. She kept the heels and leather jacket, with a striped blue shirt underneath.
Opening night of The Wanderers is set for February 16. It is written by Anna Ziegler and directed by Barry Edelstein. The Wanderers follows nearly married Orthodox Jews Esther and Secular Jew Abe, a famous novelist who believes he can write his future. Per Playwright, when Jew Abe receives an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever, his marriage is tested. Holmes will be playing Cheever.
Holmes told GMA’s Lara Spencer, “I love this play. Very complex characters and really explores human discontentment.” “What I find to be interesting is this woman falls in love with a famous author,’” she added.
The show also stars Sarah Cooper as Sophie, Lucy Freyer as Esther, Dave Klasko as Schmuli, and Eddie Kaye Thomas as Abe. Holmes had nothing but nice things to say about her experience so far, saying, “‘It’s beautifully written, and I love working with the actors that I’m working with, and it’s wonderful to be on stage.”
It’s not the first time Holmes has taken the stage. She made her Broadway debut in 2008 in Arthur Miller’s, “All My Sons” starring opposite John Lithgow, Patrick Wilson, and Diane Wiest. In the photo above you can a baby Suri Cruise supporting her mom at one of the shows.
Then in 2012, she appeared in Theresa Rebeck’s comedy “Dead Accounts” on Broadway opposite Norbert Leo Butz.
The Wanderer’s final performance is on March 26, 2023.