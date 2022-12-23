Tom Cruise revealed his ‘most dangerous stunt’ and it is extremely impressive

It seems Tom Cruise never shies away from an action scene! The Hollywood star has revealed his “most dangerous stunt” and it is extremely impressive. Fans of the actor were surprised to see him doing his own stunts, after he shared some behind-the-scenes footage of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” The 60-year-old actor said, posting a video jumping out of a plane and driving a motorcycle off a cliff. “We’re going to shoot it in Norway and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump.”

The stunt coordinator for the film, Wade Eastwood, explained that Cruise had to study and train to perfect his skills. He spent “a year of base training, advanced sky-dive training, a lot of canopy skills, a lot of tracking.”

Tom’s coach Miles Daisher described the star as an “amazing individual” and praised him for his dedication in doing his own stunts. “You tell him something, and he just locks it in,” he said, talking about “his sense of spatial awareness” and adding that “he is the most aware person [he has] ever met.”

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossiblepic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

The director and writer for the film detailed the most challenging parts of making the scene come to life. “Coming up with the stunt is only one of the technical challenges,” said Christopher McQuarrie. “The other is putting a camera in place that you can see where Tom is doing it. Finding the right lens, the right platform, the right medium. Even two years ago, the cameras didn’t exist that would allow us to do what we are trying to do today.”