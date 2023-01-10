Ellen DeGeneres shares footage of Montecito flooding amid evacuation orders

Ellen DeGeneres and many more celebrity homes in Montecito are in the middle of an evacuation order. Rain is falling hard in California and there have been floods across the state that have killed at least 12 people in the last few weeks.

©Ellen DeGeneres





Evacuation orders came Monday for Montecito and surrounding canyon communities in Southern Santa Barbara County. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah, Rob Lowe, Adam Levine, Gwyneth Paltrow, and George Lucas are among the celebrities that live in the town, per TMZ.

DeGeneres shared a video of just how dangerous the situation was, showing a creek she said never flows filled with water. She also pointed out the odd coincidence that it is happening on the 5th anniversary of the Montecito mudslide that killed 23 people. “This is the 5th anniversary of the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives,” she said in front of the raging water.

“This is crazy that on the 5-year anniversary we are having unprecedented rain. This creek next to our house never flows, ever, it’s probably about 9 feet up, and it’s going to go another 2 feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate. We need to be nicer to mother nature because mother nature is not happy with us. Let’s all do our part. Stay safe everybody,” the host continued. DeGeneres explained in the caption they are on higher ground so they were asked to shelter in place.

As noted by Forbes, the order impacts about 10,000 people. The National Weather Service warned that there could be life threatening flash flooding of “creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” and mudslides.

Stay safe!