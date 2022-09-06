Cardi B and Offset are the queen and king of parties, and as they have done in the past, the couple went all out for their baby son Wave’s first birthday. The 29-year-old Dominican rapper took social media to share snaps of the lavish race-car-themed birthday party.

Wave caught everyone’s attention during the celebration after making his grand entrance on board a custom-made bedazzled ride-on truck. According to Cardi, the remote control car is a gift from Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina.