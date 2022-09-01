Serena Williams beats Anett Kontaveit in her second match at the US Open

Serena Williams is on fire! After beating Danka Kovinic 6-3 in her first match at the US Open on Monday, the tennis professional beat Anett Kontaveit after three sets.



The first set was close for Williams, who only beat her by one point, 7-6. But Kovinic came back ready for vengeance, winning the set 6-2.

Williams put the second set behind her, and came back hard for the third, resetting and taking the final round 6-2. After the game she said in an interview, “it’s no rush here. I’m loving this crowd. Oh my goodness it’s realy fantastic. Theres still a little left in me.” She added that she has no presure and see’s it as a bonus, as she has nothing to prove or lose.

Kontaveit is a fierce competitor and is ranked number 2 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association. She took the ranking on 6 June 2022, making her the highest-ranked Estonian player in history. She won the Estonian women’s singles title when she was 13, under her mother Ülle Milk’s instruction, per the NY Times.



Ahead of the match, Konateveit expressed her excitement at the opportunity. “I’m going to fight as hard as I can for every point and really enjoy the atmosphere of being out there against the greatest player of all time,” she said. “I think it’s such a great opportunity.”

Williams wore what has become her signature US Open figure skating-inspired Nike dress composed of six layers to represent all the titles she has won at the Slam, with jewels in her hair.

She steps on the court tomorrow for her doubles game with her big sister Venus Williams.