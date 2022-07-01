Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcome their first baby together

Brian Austin Green is sharing the good news with the world! Now that he has welcomed his first baby boy with Sharna Burgess.

The happy couple have also revealed the name of their new child, Zane Walker Green, explaining that they welcomed him on June 28, posting the most adorable black and white photo of their newborn, with the actor holding his tiny hand.

“Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12,” Brian Austin wrote, adding two heart emojis. Sharna also went on to post the same photo and caption to her Instagram account, adding “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

Green has four other sons, three with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with his former 90210 costar Vanessa Marcil. This is his first child with Sharna, previously revealing to People, that his kids were “super excited” about their decision to expand their family.

“They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby,” he confessed “They’re counting down the days!“ Explaining that his new son would ”definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he’ll be surrounded by a lot of love. It’s exciting.”

Sharna has also shared her thoughts on Brian’s parenting skills. “This is the easiest thing I’ve ever done, is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids,” she shared, “We may have only had a few years together, but it feels like so much more than that. It’s been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us.”