Emotional reaction: Brian Austin Green’s girlfriend Sharna Burgess becomes U.S. citizen

Sharna Burgess shared one of her most important moments. The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ professional is officially a United States citizen, after living in the country since she was 18 years old, and she wanted to share her emotional reaction with her fans and followers.

“Today something really amazing happened,” the Australian star wrote, adding a smiley emoji. Sharna posted the special moment in which she took the Oath of Allegiance, in front of the US Department of Homeland Security emblem.

In the video she can be seen reciting the oath and holding her certificate and the American flag. She also took a photo with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green, as he was present for the important ceremony, and to celebrate her long-awaited achievement.

“I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me,” she wrote. “This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important.”

“I’ve never even had to vote anywhere before,” she explained. “I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging. Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it. But then, America slowly became my permanent home.”

Sharna concluded by sharing her appreciation for the United States, sharing details about her journey, family and friends. “I found my tribe here, I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here.”

“Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here.”