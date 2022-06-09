Adamari López honors the sun while attending San Juan Moda
The actress was also honored at the San Juan Moda Gala event as one of 16 “Las Fabulosas 2022”

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Puerto Rican actress and television host Adamari López traveled to Puerto Rico to support and enjoy San Juan Moda, the island’s biggest fashion event.

Serving as the theme for this year’s star-studded event was Discover Puerto Rico’s initiative Sunshine to Spare: a program that created the unique, rich red-orange color celebrities in attendance were wearing.

The official color named “Puerto Rico Sunshine” was scientifically created by Puerto Rican physicist Dr. Hector J. Jimenez of the University of Puerto Rico’s Atmospheric Sciences department in combination with Pantone.

Adamari was also honored at the San Juan Moda Gala event as one of 16 “Las Fabulosas 2022.”

In an effort to further showcase the color Puerto Rico Sunshine while celebrating local talent, Discover Puerto Rico also partnered with local students at University Ana G Mendez in Puerto Rico to create five unique designs for the runway that truly captured Puerto Rico’s spirit and passion.

“Puerto Rican Actress and Television Host Adamari López Rocking a Puerto Rico Sunshine-inspired dress at the San Juan Moda opening event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Credit Alex Marrero”©Alex Marrero
