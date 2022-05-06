Eva Longoria kicks off a call to action for the American Latino museum

The upcoming National Museum of the American Latino was expected to open this spring in the National Museum of American History with Sofía Vergara, Eva Longoria, Emilio Estefan, and José Andrés as board members.

Last December, the United States Congress authorized the creation of the Latino Museum and the American Women’s History Museum. The board members will serve as advisors on future collections, exhibitions, and programs. The trustees can also recommend a possible location, design, and construction ideas for its building, plus raise money for its construction.

Therefore, Eva Longoria took to social media to share where she wanted the museum to be. “Do y’all remember when Congress passed legislation to make the Latino History Museum? Well, now decision-makers in D.C are currently trying to decide where to put the National Museum of the American Latino,” Eva revealed on her Instagram stories.

“So we’re launching a day of action today to tell everyone that there’s only one place that feels right. The National Mall, aka that beautiful strip of land between the Lincoln Memorial and the Capitol building,” Longoria said. “Our Stories belong on the National Mall where our nation’s story is told. Latino American history and artifacts belong on the same main stage across from an equal in prominence and mag tattooed to the other great Smithsonian museums. So join me by sharing their posts and spreading the word.”

“We picked people who have experience in their fields, whether it is philanthropy or the corporate world,” said Eduardo Díaz, the museum’s interim director. “There are several entertainers and leaders in health care. It is a wide range of experience in a broad area of professional endeavors.”

“They will be ambassadorial,” he continued. “To reach out to their networks, be successful in attracting participation in their spheres of influence and help us raise money.”