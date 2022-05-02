Ecuadoran-born painter and sculptor Carla Contreras has been chosen as Artist in Residence by Norfolk Southern Corp. for their new state-of-the-art headquarters building in Midtown Atlanta.

As Artist in Residence, Contreras moved her art studio to a large-windowed space in the heart of Midtown’s Technology Corridor. Carla’s new location also comes with a well-deserved stipend from the company during the two-year program.

“It’s really a chance to step up in the community and be engaged with a larger group of people,” Contreras said of the opportunity. “It’s great to be in a place where I can interact, not just with the arts community, but people in different industries and work.”

©Agencies



Ecuadoran painter Carla Contreras becomes the ‘Artist in Residence’ in a state-of-the-art building in Atlanta

Contreras’ innovative work has featured urban development, gentrification, and how the human condition is affected by a booming city.

As informed to HOLA! USA, at the outset of the pandemic, Contreras moved to the Sandy Springs/Roswell area and enjoyed taking her dog to the Chattahoochee River and the area’s lush woods. As a result, some of her recent pieces have focused more on sustainability and ecology than girders and cranes. “I’m really influenced and inspired by what is going on in my surroundings. That’s what informs my work,” she said.

Her paintings are mixed-media. She works primarily with acrylics and oils, pastels, and inks. Contreras plans to install a 3D-printed hydroponic system in her new studio, with her artwork incorporated into it.

Norfolk Southern employees, and the public, will be able to interact with the artist, be inspired by her work, and see her pieces in progress. The company has also acquired select pieces of art from other local artists. It displays them in its new headquarters to showcase its work and support the local arts community.

Norfolk Southern is a long-standing supporter of arts and culture in the communities it serves, from community giving to The Woodruff Arts Center, The Alliance Theatre, and other art-forward organizations in Atlanta. The Norfolk Southern Foundation plans to continue engagement with arts and culture groups by distributing grants to various local organizations.