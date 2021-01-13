Top 10 of the most tattooed Disney movies

Getting a tattoo is a big commitment, whether it has a special meaning or you just did it for aesthetic reasons. Some ink lovers choose oversized designs and cover their entire body; others prefer getting flowers tattooed, while others go for minimalistic styles like little hearts and stars. However, there’s a group of people devoted to Disney’s films and characters.

According to recently updated data from Play Like Mum, Disney-related tattoos are a no-brainer for die-hard Disney fans; however, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming with so many franchises. Therefore, the website decided to create a list with the tattoos most people are opting for.

So, who made the top 10?

Alice in Wonderland The Lion King Lilo and Stitch Mickey Mouse Little Mermaid ️Peter Pan Beauty and the Beast Sleeping Beauty Toy Story Winnie the Pooh

©Play Like Mum



Instagram hashtag data reveals which are the most-loved films and characters.

The full list includes other 30 characters and movies, such as Mulan, Aladdin, Finding Nemo, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Tarzan, Anastasia, and Daisy Duck.

Disney tattoos are also very popular among celebrities, from Joe Jonas to Chiara Ferragni; find below how the magic always follows your favorite stars.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

In 2018, the Hollywood couple got matching tattoos, using the Toy Story quote “To Infinity And Beyond” across their wrists.

Chiara Ferragni

The Italian fashion blogger and entrepreneur has a tattoo of Mickey Mouse on her left wrist. “I loved the idea so much, I still can’t remember how I got that. I was in L.A. and I immediately had to call my tattoo artist to get an appointment,” she told Glamour.

Some other stars prefer to visit the Walt Disney parks instead of getting a related tattoo. Actress Blake Lively asked permission to move in. “@Disneyland this is my official submission. Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be the Beast. Your move ...” She wrote on Instagram. ”@Disneyland can I please move in? Thanks.”

“Full House” actor John Stamos got engaged and celebrated his wedding with Caitlin McHugh at Disney World.

Ryan Gosling and his wife Eva Mendes have been spotted at Disneyland multiple facts. For the actor, whose first role was on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” the place feels like home. “I’m grateful. That place was a landscape to me. I had adventures every day,” he told Esquire.

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry, revealed her love for Minnie and Mickey Mouse. “I was maybe two or three years old and into my peripheral vision came Minnie and Mickey Mouse-printed diapers. That was my very first memory ever,” she said during Minnie’s star ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “And of course, it turned into a lifelong devotion.”