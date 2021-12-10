The actress Michelle Gonzalez, part of the cast of the telenovela Carmen Salinas had to quit unexpectedly due to her stroke, shared the following message.

“Carmelita, wherever you are, I know you are well, in peace and reunited with your son. We’ll see each other in another life, because you and me have known eachother for many of them! Our love and our connection has a history! In this life, we had very little time together but it was filled with love, respect and laughs! I’ll never forget the first day I met you and you congratulated me on my work, you spoke to me about certain scenes that were your favorites and I couldn’t believe that you remembered all of those moments.

I’ll always remember your advice and the first time you told me I would have been a great adventurer. The last day I saw you, when we were presenting the show, you held my hand throughout the process and found moments to say positive things about me and my work, because that’s who you were, someone who was always trying to help other people, to make them shine.

I can’t believe that I’m writing this, but I’ll remember you forever as a legend, a strong, happy, fun, generous woman with a huge heart filled with love! Who left an enormous imprint and whom I’m honored to have met. I love you Carmelita, RIP.”