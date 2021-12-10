Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The entertainment world is in mourning after hearing of the loss of Carmen Salinas, who was 82 years old. The news of her death was shared through her family members at 11PM (local time in Mexico) on December 9th. Dozens of celebrities have released statements, discussing how important Salinas was for them and sharing their pain over such a monumental loss.
Salinas’ death occurred almost a month after she was interned into a hospital due to a stroke. May she rest in peace.
