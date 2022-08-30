Eugenio Derbez faces ‘complicated’ surgery after accident

Eugenio Derbez experienced an accident a couple of days ago. His wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, shared a statement on Derbez’s personal Instagram, providing an update for the press.

The statement was shared as an Instagram photo, containing the printed text and Rosaldo’s handwritten signature. “Through this medium, I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio was involved in an accident. He is fine. Still, the lesions that he suffered are delicate and he will have to get surgery within the next hours,” she wrote.

“The healing process will be long and difficult, since he must spend a couple of weeks resting and then must go to rehab. For us, it’s very important to communicate the situation that we’re going through since we know how much love you have for us. In this moment, our priority is to focus on this process that way Eugenio can move forward, taking the time he needs to make this happen.”

“I have some work commitments that I can’t back out of but I lovingly ask that you allow me to inform you on anything you want to know through social media. Eugenio is healing and he might be away from his channels and from his work for a while.” Rosaldo concluded her statement by thanking the media and Derbez’s followers, explaining that she knew he would heal soon. “Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you’re sending and with God’s help Eugenio will heal very fast.”