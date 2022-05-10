Eugenio Derbez reacts to the rumors of him owning a multimillion-dollar house

Eugenio Derbez clarifies the rumors of the alleged purchase of a multimillionaire house located in an exclusive area of California. According to some media outlets, the actor and producer had acquired a property valued at 14 million dollars. The mansion is reportedly in the same neighborhood where Selena Gomez, Channing Tatum, and Kelly Clarkson live.

After reading about his “new” property on the news, the comedian and actor reacted sarcastically, denying that he owned a new house in Encino.

“Here’s a photo of the house people say I just bought,” he wrote on his social media profiles, alongside a photo of the Taj Mahal — one of the most iconic monuments in the world.

Eugenio followed up on his joke with more images of the alleged property. “Here is the garden of the house that people say I just bought, and where I sleep,” he said posting a photo of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles.

And he continued without forgetting his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, and his youngest daughter, Aitana Derbez. “Here is the pool of the house that people say I just bought... (I hired those children to play with Aitana),” he wrote alongside a pool photo.

The alleged house of Eugenio Derbez

As published by Dirt, the Oscar winner had purchased a three-story house of more than 11 thousand square feet. It has seven rooms —some of them with a terrace— ten bathrooms and glass walls from which you can see the city. The floors are made of wood, and the place has marble finishes.

Also in marble, the common room features a fireplace, designer finishes, and a bar in the dining room. Equipped kitchen, reading room, office, sauna in the basement, gym, and cinema room; are among the other amenities of the mansion..