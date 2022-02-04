Time for a weekend getaway! Stay at Issa Rae’s Airbnb and experience Los Angeles her way

Los Angeles is calling your name! And Issa Rae wants you to experience the city her way, inviting guests to take a weekend getaway and stay at her Airbnb.

The Insecure creator is opening the door of her California home, encouraging guests to adventure themselves in her hometown, with a curated list of experiences, including her favorite landmarks and restaurants.

“I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses, and communities that influence my storytelling on screen,” her listing description reads.

“I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black L.A. so special firsthand,” she shared, explaining that she wants guests to explore “Leimert Park, View Park, Inglewood and Baldwin Hills and experience their own “me season” during their weekend” at her South Los Angeles home.

The star wrote some of the activities included on their stay, featuring a virtual chat with her, a “Game Day” dinner for two, Panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills from her outdoor lounge, a day of relaxation by the pool, and more.

Issa is all about relaxing and self-care, so she included special products “that you can take home” and wants guests to have “only the best.” The coveted Airbnb home will be available for reservation on Tuesday, February 8 and will be available at $56 per night on the dates of February 12–14 for two guests.