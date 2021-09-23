Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ready to head the sunshine state after dropping $11 million on a Miami mansion. The 32-year-old singer and 25-year-old Game of Thrones actor are living large as young entertainers and after 2 years of marriage will be moving into the stunning estate with their daughter Willa who is just over a year old. The waterfront property is absolutely stunning, check out the mansion below and read more about their new home.