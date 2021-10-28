Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer shares lovely message on dad’s birthday

Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates, celebrated her dad’s birthday with a lovely message. She posted a photo from the day of her wedding and wrote about some of her dad’s most admirable qualities.

“Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates ✨ 🥳,” wrote Jennifer. “Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun 🤓 🗺Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime 🤍”

Bill was quick to comment on the post. “Thanks for the birthday wishes, Jenn!“ he wrote. ”I‘m so lucky to be your dad.“

Jennifer recently got married to Nayel Nassar, a professional equestrian. Over the past couple of days, she’s been posting images of the beautiful event, which took place on the family’s farm in Westchester, New York. The wedding had both of Jennifer’s parents in attendance, Bill and Melinda, who finalized their divorce this year. Still, both were overwhelmingly supportive of their daughter. “What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend,“ wrote Melinda in an Instagram post.