Rita Ora's secret wedding to Taika Waititi: 'There was no plan'

Rita Ora is opening up about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi. The singer and the Marvel director tied the knot in 2022 during a private ceremony. However, the pair are known for keeping their personal life private, and the musician is giving fans a glimpse into her love life, detailing the wedding, including the celebrity guests.

During her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon, the singer explained that she prefers to be away from the spotlight and has been focused on her professional projects. However, the host went on to talk about her marriage, to which she happily answered.

"Did you have an Elvis impersonator at your wedding?" the host asked, showing a photo of the ceremony. "But you know what was crazy about this moment? It was a surprise. I didn't ask for this," she explained. "There was no plan, I got married off the cuff and it was so much fun. Then we were like oh now what? So we just kind of booked out a hotel and had a little party."

"The first song he sang was I'm Caught In A Trap. I was like "Is that how we wanted to start, do you know what I mean?" So I trapped my husband is what they're saying," she joked, revealing that Tiffany Haddish was in attendance. "Tiffany Haddish was there as well who is a great friend of mine, and she was going "Well, I guess we're doing this then!"'

Rita Ora popped the question in 2022, and the pair married in August of that year, but they didn't confirm the news until their first anniversary the next year. The wedding took place in Los Angeles with their closest family members and inner circle.