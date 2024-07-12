Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher get married after 12 years together

Eddie Murphy is a married man again. The 63-year-old iconic actor and Australian model Paige Butcher said "I do" earlier this week on Tuesday, July 9, per PEOPLE.

© Kevork Djansezian/NBC Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher 2023

The couple started dating in 2012 and were engaged in 2018. The newlyweds chose Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory in the Eastern Caribbean, as their destination. According to People, it was a small private ceremony in front of family and close friends.

Their exciting news comes after the success of his nostalgic release, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. He was joined by his then-fiance, and his daughters Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, and Bella Murphy, who he shares with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, at the premiere last month.

© Kayla Oaddams Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private. Their love story started in 2012, and they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Spike TV’s tribute Eddie Murphy: One Night Only.

© Mark Davis Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012

They welcomed their first child, Izzy Oona, 8, in 2016. Two years later came the arrival of their son Max Charles, 5. The Coming to America star is also the dad to eight other children. "They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie's kids," a source told PEOPLE at the time of their second pregnancy announcement.

Eddie Murphy's kids explained

The Academy Award-winning actor welcomed his oldest, Eric Murphy, 34, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely on July 10, 1989. From his first marriage to Nicole Mitchell Murphy, the former couple shares Bria, 34, Miles Mitchell, 31, Christian Murphy, 33, Shayne Audra, 29, Bella, and Zola Ivy Murphy, 24.

A busy man, Eddie welcomed son Christian with his ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood in November 1990. He was born in between Bria and Miles. The Candy Cane Lane star welcomed his eighth baby, daughter Angel, with Melanie Brown in April 2007.