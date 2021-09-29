Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The world premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time To Die was Tuesday, September 28th in London, England and the red carpet was studded with both stars and royals. starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas is the newest “bond girl” for the franchise that has spanned 59 years and she took over the red carpet in a stunning black gown. The actress looked sexy and chic with a dangerously high slit up the thigh and open-toed heels. While inside the Robert Albert Hall she had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of meeting Prince Charles and William, Duke of Cambridge. Take a look at their meeting below and more beautiful photos of Ana on the red carpet.
