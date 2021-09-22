Besties Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian pose for SKIMS

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are taking their friendship to the next level, posing together for a sultry photoshoot in their bras and panties.
The pair--who have been seen hanging out together multiple times since getting with their respective boyfriends, musician buddies Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker--are the latest models for Kim Kardashian’s beloved SKIMS lingerie and loungewear line.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her brand’s official Instagram page both posted some pics from the photoshoot on Wednesday morning, with the SKIMS account adding in their caption: “Cotton has never looked this good.”
For the photoshoot, most of the snaps feature the duo donning various black bras tops and matching underwear, though some shots also see them switching into white sets.
In the photos Fox posted to her Instagram page, the duo even took their tops off, using their hands and arms to cover their chests as they lay seductively next to one another. A picture posted by the SKIMS account also sees the pair taking a bite out of the same apple, while a photo Megan shared to her Instagram Story shows Kourtney feeding her from a plate of cherries.
Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t help but freak out the second these pics were posted, taking to Kim Kardashian’s comments section to let the mogul know this shoot may have been her brand’s best in a long time.
Kim’s former assistant and family friend Stephanie Shepherd was early in the comments, writing, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 INSANEEEEEEEEEE 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 MAYBE MY FAVE OF ALL TIME.” Other fan comments include even more fire emojis and surprised statements like, “STOP IT I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS, I LOVE THIS DUO” and “didn’t know i needed to see this until now.”
This latest collaboration from Fox and Kardashian comes after their appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they stood side by side to introduce their “future baby daddies” for a live performance.
“I am a huge fan of this next performer,” Fox said at the time. “I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person.” Kardashian went on to add, “I’m a big fan, too and...I think his dummer is super hot.” Fox continued, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.” “Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker,” the Poosh founder shouted with a big smile on her face.
Clearly, this foursome is having a lot of fun.