Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian got her makeup done for the 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian West arrived at the 2021 Met Gala carpet showing not even an inch of skin, but still, she got makeup done. The 41-year-old reality tv star and businesswoman chose a Balenciaga outfit that covered her entire body.

The head-to-toe custom look featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit, an oversize T-shirt dress with a long train, jersey boots and gloves, and a head mask.

Kim Kardashian arrives to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Kardashian West could barely see what was in front of her, but the red carpet coordinators guided her on which way she should pose for the photographers. At first, many people thought she arrived with her ex-husband Kanye West, but the KKW founder came to the event with Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, who was also covered with a mask, black hoodie, and sweatpants.

“Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga.”

According to the insider, the rapper supported Kim in this decision. “This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement,” the source adds. “No logo, no face, but everyone knows it‘s her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It‘s the ultimate confidence.”

Kim Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia arrives to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

People immediately took social media to share their thoughts on Kim’s look. And although many believed this was the easiest and fastest glam, the reality is that Kardashian West got her makeup done despite not showing her face.

Her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shared on Instagram the process and the products he used. Dedivanovic prepped Kim’s face with La Mer. “Prepping for the #MetGala today with @kimkardashian✨✨ Skin courtesy of @lamer,” he wrote on his account.

Mario kept the makeup neutral by using brown and nude tones. He also made sure to accentuate Kim’s features with contour.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its highly anticipated annual fashion celebration with Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman as co-hosts. Also Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour served as the honorary chairs.

The two-part exhibition began with an intimate event on September 13, 2021, and months later will hold a larger event on May 2, 2022. The first part will be open to the public on September 18 under the name “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute. The exhibition will “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” according to the museum.

Anna Wintour attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

As reported by Vogue, the appointment of Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman comes thanks to their fashion choices and for being the definition of “American style: individualism.”

“They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme,” the publication informed. “Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the U.S.A.”