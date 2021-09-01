Selena Gomez introduces a refreshing dessert dedicated to expanding access to mental health services

Selena Gomez is making sure her sweetness goes beyond her personality. The singer, actress, and businesswoman just introduced The Selena Sundae to the Serendipity3 restaurant’s menu.

The iconic New York City landmark and home of the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate started offering the refreshing collaboration inspired by Selena’s flavor, Cookies & Cream Remix, previously launched in partnership with Serendipity Brands.

©Agencies



The decadent Selena Sunday features three scoops of Cookies & Cream ice cream, along with banana, hot fudge, cream-filled cookie crumbles, pink sugar, whipped cream, and of course, a cherry on top.

The best part of this celebrity partnership is that Serendipity3 will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from The Selena Sundae to Selena‘s Rare Impact Fund, which is committed to expanding access to mental health services in educational settings.

The new sundae comes just one year after award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and producer Selena Gomez became an owner, investor, and partner in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands. “My memories at Serendipity date back to when I was a kid, and I came to New York City for the first time. I’ve always loved this restaurant, and I am excited to celebrate its reopening by adding a sundae I created to the menu,” said Selena Gomez.

According to Serendipity3, The Selena Sundae is now a regular feature item on the famed serendipitous menu that includes classics, as well as new upgrades, including the Infamous Truffle Burger with Boursin Cheese & Black Truffle Mayo. It’s My Birthday Cake Sundae that includes Cake Batter Ice Cream, a giant piece of Cake, Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge, & a Cherry on top.

Fans of Selena Gomez and ice cream can visit the store, located at 225 E 60th Street.