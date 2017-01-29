'Stranger Things' celebrity fan club: Amy Adams, Ryan Gosling and more
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend snapped a photo backstage with the SAG Award-winning cast. Attached to the picture, the model wrote, "Hello, insanely talented young people!! Congrats on your win!"
From La La Land to the Upside Down. Ryan Gosling posed with Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp at the 2017 BAFTA tea party.
Blake Lively was "playin' it chill" meeting Eleven, aka Millie Bobby Brown at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Al Roker was just one of the boys posing with Noah, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard at the Globes. He admitted, "So excited to meet the cast of @Stranger_Things on @goldenglobes #redcarpet."
Joe Jonas managed to grab a photo with Eleven herself at the BAFTA tea party in Los Angeles.
A double dose of Amy! The cast of the hit Netflix show had Amy Schumer and Amy Adams freaking out at the Golden Globes. The Trainwreck star shared a picture of the encounter writing, "Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb."
Reese Witherspoon couldn't get enough of the Stranger Things cast writing, "So much love for these kids and their show #StrangerThings #GoldenGlobes."
Aca-yes! Anna Kendrick snagged a photo will all the kids from the popular show noting, "The amazing kids from Stranger Things wanted to meet me and NOT Justin Timberlake and I'm going to pretend that's because they like me more, not because they didn't see him. #alsoJusticeForBarb."
Julianne Hough was twinning with Stranger Things breakout star Millie at the Golden Globes with their matching Edie Parker clutches. "Great minds think alike! #waitdoesthismeanicanmovestuff? #11," the dancer captioned the photo.
Octavia Spencer could not hide her excitement meeting Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin at the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes Party.
Say cheese! Norman Reedus snapped a selfie with Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
We can't tell who is more excited? Meeting Millie was the "highlight of the evening" for Shay Mitchell at the Weinstein Golden Globes party.
Sterling K. Brown gave Millie a kiss on the hand at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Millie and Amy Adams made a stylish duo at the W Magazine Celebrates the Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi and Moet & Chandon at the Chateau Marmont.
Three's company! Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown and Lily Collins made a cheery trio at the BAFTA tea party held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.
Millie made a new friend, David Schwimmer at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards post-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
