Glamour girl: Blake Lively's 30 best fashion moments
True to her California roots, Blake adopted a surfer-chic look for the 8th annual Kids Choice Awards in 2005.
Though she's certainly not the first starlet to rock a little black dress, Blake gave it an extra bit of glamour while accepting the breakthrough award at Music Box in Los Angeles in 2006.
Blake lit up a New York gala in 2008 with this flowing, yellow Michael Kors gown.
Pairing a flashy Ralph Lauren dress with elegant satin gloves, Blake turned heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in 2008.
Blake sizzled in this red Versace dress at the 2009 Emmy Awards.
Rocking a sleek couture creation by close friend Karl Lagerfeld, Blake caught photographers' attention at the opening of The Town at TIFF in 2010.
Looking like the bride she'd later become, Blake wore this white Chanel number to the premiere of Green Lantern, the movie in which she met Ryan Reynolds, her now husband.
To ring in the 100th episode of Gossip Girl, Blake channeled the 1920s in this sleek fringe dress.
Blake shined at the Chanel Bijoux de Diament 80th Anniversary in this exquisite silver frock.
Blake sported a playful keyhole cutout dress for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.
Blake looked suitably fierce in this Zuhair Murad creation for the Los Angeles premiere of Savages.
For the New York premiere of Savages, Blake mixed it up with stylish lemon pleats.
Blake chose a sophisticated black-and-white ensemble for the Jason Wu for Target launch in January of 2012.
For the Met Gala in 2013, Blake got all the fashion editors raving with this gorgeous feathered Gucci dress.
For a Gucci perfume launch in Venice, Italy, Blake smoldered in these crimson sequins.
Blake demonstrated her affinity for Michael Kors' designs by wearing one to his show at New York Fashion Week.
Blake glimmered in a jewel-encrusted pencil skirt for the New York premiere of the film Turbo.
Pairing her long legs with leather, Blake showed up at a concert for Hurricane Sandy relief in this striking orange minidress.
Ravishingly retro, Blake wore a vintage-inspired dress for a Van Cleef & Arpels event at their Fifth Avenue flagship in New York.
Keeping it stylishly simple, Blake took a minimalist approach in this white ensemble for the Chime for Change concert in June of 2013.
Blake wore an eye-catching cobalt blue pantsuit for the opening of Lady Gaga's workshop at Barney's.
Blake was back in black for this sexy fashion shoot on the streets of New York City.
Pushing the envelope with a form-fitting maroon frock, Blake caused a stir at the New York premiere of The Croods.
Blake opted for this water-colored outfit for a Target opening in Toronto, Canada.
In a mustard-yellow halter dress that accentuated her incredible figure, Blake had all eyes on her at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in 2013.
With a look that recalled Brigitte Bardot, Blake wore this gold minidress with pink pumps to the CFDA Awards in 2014.
For the 2014 Met Gala, Blake wore a sumptuous pale-pink Gucci creation that showcased the actress' enviable curves.
With dashing husband Ryan Reynolds by her side, Blake was the talk of the town at Cannes in this black-and-white gown.
Blake donned another striking Gucci number for a red carpet event in Cannes.
In this sequined Chanel gown for the premiere of Mr. Turner, Blake looked simply angelic.
