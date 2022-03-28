Oscars 2022: ellos son los grandes ganadores de la noche

¡La noche más esperada del séptimo arte ya eligió a sus ganadores de 2022! La 94 entrega de los Oscar estuvo llena de emoción no sólo por ser la primea después de dos años en volver a tener a los artistas y talentos del cine juntos celebrando esta magnífica fiesta.
Conducido por Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer y Regina Hall, y con 23 categorías en juego, El Poder del Perro, de Jane Campion, fue la favorita de este año con 12 nominaciones, seguida por Dune con 10 oportunidades para llevarse la estatuilla dorara, con Belfst detrás con siete.
¡Ellos son los ganadores!
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA - GANADORA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
Mejor Actriz Protagónica
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz – Madres paralelas
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kirsten Stewart – Spencer
Mejor Actor Protagónico
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – El Poder del Perro
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard - GANADOR
- Denzel Washington – La tragedia de Macbeth
Mejor Dirección
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive my Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – El Poder del Perro - GANADORA
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Mejor Canción Original
- “Be Alive” – King Richard
- “Dos oruguitas” – Encanto
- “Down to Joy” – Belfast
- “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish y Finneas) – No Time to Die - GANADORA
- “Somhow you Do” – Four Good Days
Mejor Documental
- Attica
- Flee
- Ascension
- Writing With Fire
- Summer of Soul (Or When the Revolution Could Be Not Televised) - GANADORA
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- CODA - GANADORA
- Dune
- Drive My Car
- The Lost Daughter
- El poder del perro
Mejor Guion Original
- Belfast - GANADORA
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Cruella - GANADORA
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Película Internacional
- Drive My Car (Japón) - GANADORA
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
- Lunana: A Yak in th Classroom (Bután)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ciarán Hind – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda - GANADORA
- Jesee Plemons – El poder del perro
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit – McPhee – El poder del perro
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto - GANADORA
- Flee
- Raya y el último dragón
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs las máquinas
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Dune - GANADORA
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Sang Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor Fotografía
- Dune - GANADORA
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- El poder del perro
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - GANADORA
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – El Poder del Perro
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune - GANADORA
- Nightmare Alley
- El poder del perro
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor Sonido
- Belfast
- Dune - GANADORA
- No Time to die
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune - GANADORA
- Encanto
- Madres paralelas
- El poder del perro
Mejor Cortometraje
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye - GANADORA
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Whiper - GANADORA
Mejor Edición
- King Richard
- El poder del perro
- Don’t Look Up
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Dune - GANADORA
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA
- House of Gucci
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- Audible
- Leed me Home
- The Queen of Basketball- GANADORA
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies