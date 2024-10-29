Crown Princess' son no longer has access to his mom and stepdad's residence: report

Marius Borg Høiby reportedly no longer has access to his mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit and his stepfather Crown Prince Haakon's residence at Skaugum. According to Aftenposten, the Norwegian Crown Princess' eldest child has lost access to the main house and the secured part of Skaugum. Marius, 27, is said to live in a house at the edge of the forest at Skaugum in Asker.

In September, Se og Hør reported that Marius had previously gathered friends for parties and fun at Skaugum, and that "in connection with these parties," valuables have been stolen from the Crown Prince Family's property.

© Nigel Waldron/WireImage Marius is Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's stepson

Then, earlier this month, the outlet reported that the future King of Norway's stepson had recently destroyed his own home and on several other occasions had caused damage at Skaugum. In light of the revelations, Marius' access to the property was said to have been restricted, per Se og Hør.

Marius was arrested in August after police received a "report of a violent incident carried out in an apartment" in Oslo. On Aug. 16, it was announced that the Crown Princess' firstborn had been charged with bodily harm and damage. Per NRK, he was arrested again in September. Police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski told NRK that "a suspected violation of the restraining order against the woman with an apartment on Frogner that was the basis for the arrest."

"He has not complied with the ban, which means that he cannot contact the victim," the police prosecutor added (translated to English). "I can confirm that it is a single violation by telephone."

Following his first arrest, Marius admitted in a statement (via Se og Hør) that he had "committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

© Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son reportedly no longer has access to the Crown Prince Couple's residence and parts of Skaugum

"I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously," Marius said. "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and I want to explain myself truthfully to the police."

Marius also apologized in his statement, saying, "For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in."

"I also want to apologize to my family. I know that my actions have largely rubbed off on you," Marius continued. "So to you my love, I'm sorry. This should never have happened, and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Marius, who does not have a public role, is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. The Crown Princess is also a mother to 20-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 18-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus, whom she shares with Crown Prince Haakon.