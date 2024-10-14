Durek Verrett shares pictures from his and Princess Märtha Louise's honeymoon

Following their wedding, Durek Verrett whisked his bride Princess Märtha Louise away to Turkey for a "surprise honeymoon." King Harald V of Norway's son-in-law took to his Instagram on Oct. 10 to share photos from their post-wedding getaway and revealed that he and his wife stayed at the private Mediterranean estate Villa Macakizi in Bodrum.

"After our breathtaking, love-filled, and truly enchanting wedding, shared with the most beautiful, creative, and inspirational family and friends, I whisked my beloved wife @iam_marthalouise away on a surprise honeymoon—one crafted for the purest of hearts," Durek wrote alongside the post. "We journeyed to a paradise where I spent my early years, surrounded by the loving and nurturing spirit of Turkey’s rich culture. Our private villa by the sea @villamacakizi became the perfect haven to share our love, devotion, and the dawn of our new beginning as husband and wife."

The Princess' husband continued, "For the first part of our honeymoon, we welcomed our cherished family and friends to revel in our joy, surrounding us with the warmth and love they bring into our lives. Every moment was designed to make my wife feel as loved and nurtured as she so selflessly nurtures everyone around her. My love, this is just the beginning. There is so much more to come."

Durek included pictures of himself and his wife cuddled up close together, as well as a video of the two of them dancing.

The couple wed in Geiranger, Norway on Aug. 31. After the ceremony, the groom told HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!, "I never thought I’d find a woman who’d be able to love all of me. But I always dreamed of a woman like that and I found her. I’m the happiest man because I get to spend the rest of my life with her. I can’t wait to see her and share things with her."

© HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

The bride's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus were among the guests at the wedding. According to NRK, the Norwegian King said (translated to English) that his daughter's wedding was "absolutely fantastic." His Majesty added, "Better than I thought it would be."