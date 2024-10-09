Royal House shares video of Princess in action after extending military service: Watch

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway isn't hanging up her fatigues anytime soon! The Norwegian Royal House announced in September that Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's 20-year-old daughter has extended her military service.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Ingrid Alexandra is serving her initial service at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord, and she is now starting her professional training," the Royal House said in a statement (translated to English) on Sept. 19. "The princess is an engineer soldier, and has a service position as a gunner on a CV90 STING vehicle. Together with the rest of the company, she has extended the initial service to 15 months."

At Skjold army camp last month, the Princess, whom the Royal House referred to as Private Alexandra, told a press pool that she has been "challenged many times since" arriving. She shared (translated to English), "I think the most important thing I have learned is that you can do much more than you think, and you are much stronger together. Whether it's in a team or in a platoon or company, you get a lot more done when you're not alone."

The Crown Prince Couple's daughter also praised her fellow soldiers. "Here at Skjold, I enjoy myself very much. It's a varied everyday life, and we do a lot of exciting things. And then I have to brag about my company. They are incredibly good at motivating each other and doing well every day. Without them I would not have enjoyed myself as much here," she said.

According to the Royal House's Instagram, the Princess holds the position of a gunner on a CV90 STING vehicle. The royal was filmed in action, detonating an explosive and carrying a firearm in a video shared by the Royal House on Sept. 28. "We now have the coolest princess in the world 🇳🇴," one Instagram user commented on the post (translated to English).

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who graduated from high school, Elvebakken High School, in June 2023, began her military training earlier this year. She was originally set to serve 12 months of initial service at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord. The royal is second in line to the Norwegian throne, after her father.