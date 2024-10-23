Crown Princess is on sick leave less than 2 weeks after it was revealed she restarted treatment

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is on sick leave for at least a week. The Norwegian Royal House announced on Oct. 23 that "due to side effects of the medicines the Crown Princess must take for her chronic lung disease, she is on sick leave, initially for a week. Program items during the period will be canceled or postponed."

The news came less than two weeks after it was revealed that the 51 year old had restarted treatment for her chronic lung disease. "Previous experience has shown that the medicines can lead to side effects that can have consequences for the Crown Princess's official programme," the Royal House said (translated to English) on Oct. 11. "Therefore, we find it natural to share this information this time. We will inform you about changes to the official program if necessary."

© Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pictured at an official dinner in Berlin, Germany on Oct. 21

The Royal House shared in 2018 that the Crown Princess had been diagnosed with a chronic pulmonary disease. Mette-Marit said at the time (translated to English): "For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what is involved. The condition means that my working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I are choosing to make this public now partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods of time without an official programme to accommodate treatment and when the disease is more active."

The royal mom of three also said, "Even if such a diagnosis will limit my life at times, I am glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible."

Two days before it was announced that she is on sick leave, the Crown Princess and her husband Crown Prince Haakon were in Germany to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin. On Monday evening, the Norwegian royal couple, along with King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden attended an official dinner at Bellevue Palace.