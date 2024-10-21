Pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden stuns in cape dress at graduation ceremony

Princess Sofia of Sweden made a glowing appearance at Sophiahemmet University's recent graduation ceremony. The royal, who has been honorary chair of Sophiahemmet since 2016, attended the event held at Stockholm City Hall on Oct. 18.

© Iwi Onodera/Getty Images

"It is a pleasure to stand here today and share this momentous moment with you! At a time when the world is facing challenges, you operate in a world of commitment, science, social benefit and passion," the Princess said in her remarks (translated to English) at the ceremony. "All this that creates purpose and depth in existence. And which gives faith in the future - that you exist is crucial. And that, if anything, is especially important at a time of many challenges."

"During my almost nine years as honorary chairman of Sophiahemmet, I have been impressed by your professionalism and your passionate commitment. Regardless of whether you are students, teachers, researchers or employees, you have played an important role in ensuring the future competence of healthcare," she continued.

© Iwi Onodera/Getty Images

Sofia looked elegant for the occasion wearing a black cape dress that featured a front slit. The Princess completed her look with black stockings, heels and a clutch.

The 39 year old is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Prince Carl Philip. The Swedish Royal Court announced the Princess' pregnancy last month. "Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are delighted to announce that The Princess is expecting their fourth child," the Royal Court said. "Princess Sofia is feeling well, and the birth is expected to take place in February 2025." In the announcement, the Royal Court noted that no changes to Princess Sofia's fall public schedule were planned.

© Iwi Onodera/Getty Images

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are already parents of three boys. They share sons Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 3. After welcoming her third child in 2021, the boy mom wrote on Instagram, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”