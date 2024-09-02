Prince and Princess announce they're expecting their fourth child

The Swedish royal family is growing! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are expecting their fourth child. The Swedish Royal Court revealed on Sept. 2 that the Prince and Princess have a baby on the way.

"Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are delighted to announce that The Princess is expecting their fourth child," the Royal Court said. "Princess Sofia is feeling well, and the birth is expected to take place in February 2025."

The Royal Court also noted that no changes to Princess Sofia's fall public schedule are planned. A beautiful new photo of Carl Philip and his wife smiling accompanied the baby news. The announcement came two days after the Prince Couple attended Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger. Sofia was pictured at the event wearing her Lilli Jahilo's "Maxima" gown.

Carl Philip and Sofia have been married since 2015. They became parents in 2016 with the birth of Prince Alexander. Their second son, Prince Gabriel, was born in 2017, followed by their third son, Prince Julian, in 2021. Days after welcoming her third child, the royal boy mom wrote on Instagram, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

The Prince Couple's kids are members of the Swedish royal family, but not the royal house. Back in 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf removed his son Prince Carl Philip and daughter Princess Madeleine's respective children from the royal house. Sofia and Carl Philip reacted to the change at the time with a statement that read (translated to English): "We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”

“They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of," they continued. “Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there. We will continue to focus on our heart issues and commitment. We will also continue to support the King and the Crown Princess - our future head of state - and participate in the King's activities in the way we wish.”