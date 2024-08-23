Royal family shares private photos from summer holiday

Sweden's Crown Princess Family has given royal followers a look at their summer holiday. The Swedish Royal Court shared on Aug. 23 a video montage featuring photos of Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

"Summer is short, but there is still time to enjoy sunny August days around Sweden. ☀️," the caption alongside the post reads (translated to English). "Here the Crown Princess family shares some private photographs from the past summer holiday."

The video, set to Swedish singer Tomas Ledin's song "Sommaren är kort," includes sweet snapshots of 12-year-old Estelle and 8-year-old Oscar together, as well as pictures of the kids with their mom and dad. The family's dog Rio also made an appearance is pictures.

"But oh how big she has become Estelle ❤️," one Instagram user commented on the video (translated to English), while another individual wrote: "Beautiful 😍. Such a happy family 🫶🏻🥰🩵."

Days before releasing the family pictures, it was revealed that Crown Princess Victoria had begun her special officer training. In a personal message on Aug. 19, the mom of two shared: "With great expectation today I continue my military education at the Defense College. Together with other cadets, I will in the future delve into tactics, war science and military strategy."

"My ambition is now to put all my power on officer training to be able to represent Sweden and the Armed Forces in the best way in the future," Victoria continued. "I'm looking forward to an interesting and rewarding study time with my new classmates!"

Back in April, the Swedish Royal Court announced that the Crown Princess, who is first in line to the Swedish throne, would begin special officer training (SOFU) in the fall in order to "further deepen her commitment within the Armed Forces."