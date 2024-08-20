A royal mom is continuing her military education!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has begun her special officer training! The Swedish Royal Court released a photo of the future Queen dressed in fatigues on Aug. 19, accompanied by a message from Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's mother.

"With great anticipation, I continue my military education at the Norwegian Defense Academy today," Victoria, 47, said (translated to English). "Together with the other cadets, I will, among other things, immerse myself in tactics, military science and military strategy."

"My ambition is now to put all my energy into officer training in order to be able to represent Sweden and the Armed Forces in the best possible way in the future," the Crown Princess continued. "I look forward to an interesting and rewarding study time together with my new coursemates!"

The Royal Court announced in April that Victoria, who carried out basic military training at the Swedish Armed Forces International Centre (SWEDINT) back in 2003, would be starting special officer training (SOFU) this fall in order to "further deepen her commitment within the Armed Forces."

"Within the framework of her preparations as future head of state, the Crown Princess has for many years completed various forms of military training to provide basic knowledge of the tasks and organization of the Armed Forces. In the autumn of 2024, the Crown Princess will begin special officer training to give a deeper understanding of tactics, military science and military strategy," the Royal Court said (translated to English). "Special officer training, which the Crown Princess is now starting at the National Defense Academy and in the Armed Forces, contains both theoretical and practical training elements. Facts about special officer training (SOFU) Special officer training can be carried out as commissioned training at the Norwegian Defense Academy, with training/practice within the Armed Forces, and is aimed at people who already have an academic degree."

According to the Royal Court, special officer training is aimed at people who already have an academic degree. The training consists of four parts: war science, leadership, officer in the military profession and professional training. Per the Swedish Armed Forces' website, training that lasts 20 to 25 months, depending on whether individuals have previous military experience.

Victoria is the eldest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's children. The Crown Princess is first in line to the Swedish throne. Victoria shares two children, Estelle and Oscar, with her husband Prince Daniel, whom she's been married to since 2010.