Little Prince steals the show in new family photo

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and their boys are in summer mode! The Prince Couple shared a summer greeting with their Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 10. The message was accompanied by a new family photo featuring Sofia and Carl Philip's three sons, Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 6, and Prince Julian, 3, as well as seemingly their dog, Siri.

"We wish you a nice summer! 🌸," the group shot was captioned (translated to English).

The Swedish royals were pictured dressed down and looking summer-ready in shorts. Prince Julian stole the show in the snapshot with his adorable facial expression as he sat on his mother's lap. He and his older brothers all went barefoot for the picture. Alexander posed for the photo sitting between his parents, while Gabriel stood on the bench with one arm sweetly around his father's neck.

"The boys have grown so fast," one Instagram user commented on the post. Another wrote, "The little one and the dog! 😍."

Julian is the youngest of the couple's three children. He was born in 2021. Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, in 2016, followed by their second son, Prince Gabriel, in 2017. Days after Prince Julian’s birth, boy mom Princess Sofia wrote on Instagram, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

Although the three young Princes are members of the Swedish royal family, they are not part of the Royal House. Back in 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf removed his son Prince Carl Philip and younger daughter Princess Madeleine’s respective children from the Royal House. Princess Sofia and her husband said at the time that they saw it as a "positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”

