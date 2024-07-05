Have Princess Madeleine and her family left the United States?

Princess Madeleine is back in her native Sweden. In a post celebrating the Princess' 42nd birthday last month (June 10), the Swedish Royal Court revealed that Madeleine and her family were "now moving home to Sweden."

"After several years living abroad, the Princess and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Stockholm for the time being," the Swedish Royal Court added.

A photo of Madeleine with her husband Christopher O'Neill and their kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, accompanied the statement. The Princess' biography on the Royal Court's website now states: "After several years of living abroad in Great Britain and the United States, Princess Madeleine and her family settled in Sweden during the summer of 2024."

On June 13, Svensk Damtidning published photos of Madeleine and her children landing in Sweden. Chris reportedly did not travel with his family at the time. According to Expressen, Margareta Thorgren, director of the Swedish Royal Court's information department, had previously said: "As it is such a large move, the family will come in stages."

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's daughter Madeleine moved to Florida in 2018. Ahead of her family's move to the United States, the Swedish Royal Court said, “This is an ideal time and opportunity for the family to return to the United States, since the children are still of pre-school age."

It was announced last year that Madeleine and her family would be relocating to Sweden "indefinitely" in August of 2023. However, their move to Stockholm ended up being postponed. Expressen reported in June of 2023 that the reason for the delay was “simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails” had “been a little too short.”

Princess Madeleine told Mama back in 2019 that they "are outside so much more" in Sweden "than we are in Florida." The royal mom of three explained, "It’s so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it’s a dream. And it’s something that I have really missed myself.”