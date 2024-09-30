Princess Madeleine's daughter Princess Adrienne experiences a 'first' following family's move

Fall is different for Princess Madeleine's family this year! The Swedish royal, who relocated to her native Sweden in the summer, took to her personal Instagram on Sept. 30 to share a photo of her youngest child, Princess Adrienne, enjoying a crisp autumn day with her family's dog, Teddy.

"Adrienne & Teddy are experiencing a crisp and cold autumn for the first time! ❤️🍁🍄🍂," Madeleine wrote alongside the post.

Princess Adrienne, 6, was less than a year old when she moved to Florida with her parents and older siblings, Princess Leonore, 10, and Prince Nicolas, 9, in 2018. Ahead of their move to the United States, the Swedish Royal Court said, "This is an ideal time and opportunity for the family to return to the United States, since the children are still of pre-school age."

It was announced in 2023 that Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill had decided to "relocate to Sweden indefinitely" that year. However, their move ended being postponed. Expressen reported in June of 2023 that the reason for the delay was “simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails” had “been a little too short.”

In a post celebrating Madeleine's 42nd birthday this past June, the Royal Court wrote (translated to English) that the Princess and her family were "now moving home to Sweden. After several years living abroad, the Princess and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Stockholm for the time being." The Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA in early July that the family of five had already moved to Sweden.

Back in 2019, the royal mom of three revealed to Mama that they "are outside so much more" in Sweden "than we are in Florida." Madeleine explained, "It’s so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it’s a dream. And it’s something that I have really missed myself.”