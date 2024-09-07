Princess hits Paris with mom and grandmother

Girls' trip to Paris! Princess Estelle of Sweden traveled to France with her mom, Crown Princess Victoria, and maternal grandmother, Queen Silvia, to attend the Paralympic Games.

The three generations were out supporting Swedish athletes on Friday, Sept. 6. In a photo shared by the Swedish Royal Court on Instagram, the trio were pictured wearing sunglasses and smiling in their seats at an event, while Estelle and her grandmother proudly waved Swedish flags. "The Queen, the Crown Princess and Princess Estelle are now on site in Paris to accompany the Swedish para athletes during the Paralympic Summer Games. 🇸🇪," the court captioned the image (translated to English).

In addition to attending an equestrian event at the Château de Versailles on Sept. 6, the royals also made an appearance at a judo competition at the Champ de Mars Arena, where the Crown Princess and her 12-year-old daughter were spotted cheering.

According to the official program on the Royal Court's website, the Queen, Victoria and Estelle will be at the Paralympic Games again on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

Victoria, who is King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's eldest child, shares Estelle with her husband Prince Daniel. She and the Prince are also parents to son Prince Oscar.

© David Ramos The Swedish royals attended the judo competition on Sept. 6

The Crown Princess' girls' trip with her mom and daughter comes a week after she and Prince Daniel attended Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger, Norway. Victoria stunned at the ceremony wearing a dramatic one-shoulder chiffon gown by Christer Lindarw. The Crown Prince's brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia were also at the wedding. Two days after the ceremony, the Royal Court announced that Carl Philip and Sofia, who are already parents to sons Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, are expecting their fourth child. The royal baby is due in February 2025 and will be the King and Queen's ninth grandchild.