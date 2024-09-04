Princess Sofia makes first public appearance since pregnancy announcement

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out two days after revealing that they have a baby on the way. The royal couple began their two-day visit to Värmland on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The Swedish Royal Court's information manager Margareta Thorgren told Expressen (translated to English), "For the Princess, it feels good to make this visit together with Prince Carl Philip in Värmland and not have to think about keeping the pregnancy a secret."

The theme of the royal couple's trip is "resilience and sustainable change." They kicked off their visit to Värmland at the inauguration of a new building at Volvo Construction Equipment in Arvika. Their first day also included a visit to the Rackstad Museum, border information center and the Peace Monument. "As Duchess of Värmland, Princess Sofia shares Prince Carl Philip's close relationship with the duchy," per the court's website.



Sofia was dressed in black trousers and a white top for her first public appearance since her pregnancy was announced. The Swedish Royal Court revealed on Sept. 2 that the Princess and her husband are expecting their fourth child. "Princess Sofia is feeling well, and the birth is expected to take place in February 2025," the Swedish Royal Court said, adding, "During the autumn, no changes in the public schedule of Princess Sofia are planned."

Carl Philip and Sofia, who wed in 2015, already have three sons. They welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, in 2016. The Prince and Princess' second son, Prince Gabriel, was born in 2017, followed by their third son, Prince Julian, in 2021. Days after Julian's arrival, Sofia wrote on Instagram, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

The couple's children are members of the Swedish royal family, but not the royal house. In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf removed his son Prince Carl Philip and daughter Princess Madeleine's respective children from the royal house. "We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," Sofia and Carl Philip said at the time (translated to English).

“They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of," the Prince Couple continued. “Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there. We will continue to focus on our heart issues and commitment. We will also continue to support the King and the Crown Princess - our future head of state - and participate in the King's activities in the way we wish.”

