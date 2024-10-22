Queen Mary and Crown Princesses attend dinner in Germany

Queen Mary of Denmark looked radiant in red at a dinner celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin. Her Majesty attended the official dinner at Bellevue Palace wearing a red gown, said to be from Carolina Herrera. The royal mom of four completed her regal look with her wedding earrings and her hair styled in an elegant updo.

Queen Mary and King Frederik weren't the only royals at the dinner in Germany on Oct. 21. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, as well as Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway were also in attendance. It was announced earlier this month that the Norwegian Crown Princess had restarted treatment for her chronic lung disease.

The future Queen of Sweden stepped out in a velvet purple gown and statement necklace, while Mette-Marit wore a printed design with a belt for the dinner hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeierand and his wife, First Lady Elke Büdenbender.

At the official dinner on Monday, King Frederik delivered a speech in German. "It is a great pleasure for Queen Mary and me to visit Germany for the first time as King and Queen. The fact that this visit takes place together with heads of state and royal representatives from the Nordic countries makes this visit even more beautiful – and is a testament to the close relations that exist between our countries," the Danish monarch said in his remarks (translated to English). "On behalf of the five Nordic countries, I would like to thank you for participating in the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin. The embassy complex was built in more peaceful times, but now it celebrates its anniversary at a time when war has returned to our continent. These are tragic circumstances, and yet it is reassuring that unity across our borders is historically strong."

Frederik concluded his speech by thanking the President of Germany "on behalf of all five Nordic countries" for the invitation. "There are many newcomers among us this evening. Three Nordic heads of state are new to office. This is an unusual gathering that shows that our relations transcend borders, people and generations. Thank you for participating in the 25th anniversary of the joint Nordic embassy complex in Berlin," the King of Denmark said. "With its beautiful façade and its presence, it is a window to the north in the heart of Berlin, in the heart of Germany. United, in the heart of Europe. I would like to propose a toast to Germany and the German people, to the Federal President and Mrs. Elke Büdenbender, with the wish for happiness and prosperity for our countries."