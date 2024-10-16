Queen Mary’s son debuts new look away from home

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark is 19! Queen Mary and King Frederik's eldest child celebrated his nineteenth birthday on Oct. 15. The Danish Royal House commemorated the occasion with a new photo of the heir to the throne, who is currently in East Africa for an extended stay.

"His Royal Highness the Crown Prince turns 19 today 🇩🇰The Crown Prince is currently staying in East Africa and is therefore celebrating the day under warmer skies," the image was captioned (translated to English).

The Crown Prince's shorter hair was on display in the scenic picture. The royal's hair was longer in August during his visit to Paris, France for the Paralympic Games.

Christian, who graduated from high school this past June, began his stay in East Africa last month. The plan is for Christian to return to Denmark in December. The Royal House has previously revealed that while in East Africa, the King and Queen's firstborn "will be involved in the daily operation of two farms, which will, among other things, include practical and administrative tasks and also give The Crown Prince insight into local nature protection."

According to the Royal House, there is a "long tradition that the successors to the throne go on extended stays abroad during their youth and have the opportunity to develop and experience the world." King Frederik took part in an expedition to Mongolia in 1986, and in 1989, he worked at a vineyard in California for a year. Christian's paternal grandmother Queen Margrethe also went on longer trips to the East and South America in the 1960s.

After Christian left home last month, Queen Mary told Billed Bladet (via B.T. and translated to English), "We are looking forward to everything he will experience and learn on his journey, but at the same time we will miss him unimaginably."

Tuesday marked Christian's first birthday since becoming the Crown Prince of Denmark. The 19 year old became first in line to the throne in January following Queen Margrethe's abdication and his father's accession to the throne.