King and Queen beam with pride on son's big day

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark has received his student cap! The hat symbolizes that the individual wearing the cap has passed their final exam in high school and is now qualified to study at a university, per the Museum of Danish America.

On June 24, the Danish Royal House shared photos of 18-year-old Christian proudly sporting his cap and celebrating with his arms up in the air, as well as pictures of the Crown Prince hugging his mom Queen Mary and dad King Frederik, and a family snapshot including his younger siblings, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

"Every year around midsummer, students hatch all over the country. Today it was His Royal Highness the Crown Prince's turn to experience the very special feeling of freedom that the student cap gives 🇩🇰," the Royal House captioned the photos (translated to English). "But it's not only students who are looking forward to it. The Danish tradition also embraces family and friends, which could also be seen at Ordrup Gymnasium today."

According to the school's website, graduation for the class of 2024 is being held on Friday, June 28. Christian began his studies at Ordrup Gymnasium in 2022 after his parents removed him from Herlufsholm amid allegations of bullying at the boarding school.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Crown Prince Christian was surrounded by his family after receiving his student cap

At his 18th birthday gala dinner in 2023, the Crown Prince admitted that he was "nervous" about starting at a new school. Christian said (translated to English): "Last summer I had to start 2nd grade at a new high school. I was nervous. Really nervous. Everyone in my new class had known each other for a year. I was the new him. So there I was, with a high pulse and a dry mouth, on the threshold of something new. I got over myself, got to say 'hello' and introduce myself to my new classmates. They welcomed me and one step at a time I got to know the tone, the routines and the other students. Today it is hard to understand what I was so nervous about."

"It happens often; we fear something that lies before us, and as soon as we are past it, it seems perfectly harmless. I remind myself of that when I get nervous. I reminded myself of that before I had to stand here today," he continued. "Because it is great to stand here with the country's highest order and a special responsibility resting on my shoulders. Fortunately, I don't have to carry it alone, nor from one day to the next. I am excited, but also comfortable and proud to be part of my family, and I take pride in having to serve my country. So even though I shake my hands a little today, I have my heart in the meeting with the future."

Christian, who is first in line to the throne, is the eldest of the Queen Mary and King Frederik's four children. He became the Crown Prince of Denmark following his father’s accession to the throne earlier this year.