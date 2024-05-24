Proud mom Queen Mary reveals what always makes her smile

Queen Mary of Denmark and her teenage daughters don’t always see eye to eye when it comes to fashion, so it brings a smile to Her Majesty’s face when Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine wear something from her wardrobe.

At the 2024 Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition on May 22, the Danish Queen said (translated to English): “As you may know, I am the proud mother of four children, two boys and two girls. Today, Isabella and Josephine can fit many of my clothes and, to my horror, shoes. The age gap, however, often means that they ‘wouldn’t be caught dead in that.’”

©Getty Images



Queen Mary of Denmark spoke at the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition on May 22, 2024

“However, when they will be seen in something of mine, it always puts a smile on my face,” the Queen added.

In addition to Isabella, 17, and Josephine, 13, Mary also shares two sons, Crown Prince Christian, 18, and Prince Vincent, 13, with her husband King Frederik.

©WireImage



The royal mom of four revealed that her daughters fit into lots of her clothes

The parents of four recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on May 14. The milestone came exactly four months after Frederik ascended the throne, following the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe. On his accession day, the King spoke about needing the support of his wife and family. “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life,” he said.

“It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter,” King Frederik continued. “I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”