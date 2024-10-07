Why King Charles will be pausing his cancer treatment

King Charles will reportedly be briefly stopping his cancer treatment. According to the Daily Mail, His Majesty's doctors are permitting the monarch to pause his treatment so he can fly to Australia and Samoa.

The Daily Mail reported that it understands the King "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies but that his doctors are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."

King Charles, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year, began a schedule of regular treatments on Feb. 5. That same day, Buckingham Palace revealed that during the monarch's "hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted" and "subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." Following a period of treatment and recuperation, the King returned to public-facing duties in late April. At the time, Buckingham Palace said that it was too early to say how much longer His Majesty’s treatment would continue, but noted that the King's medical team was "very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery."

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images King Charles will reportedly be pausing his cancer treatment during his and Queen Camilla's autumn tour

It was announced in July that Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, would be undertaking an autumn tour in October. The tour, which begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 26, will include a royal visit to Australia. Their Majesties will also pay a state visit to the Independent State of Samoa and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024. The palace previously stated that in both countries, the King and Queen's "engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects" of their work.

Per the Daily Mail, a royal official has said that they have "had to be thoughtful about how to balance" His Majesty's diary and that "particular thought" had been given to the number of engagements the King would undertake. Meanwhile, a palace spokesman said (via the Daily Mail): "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure Their Majesties' energies are preserved to be at their best."