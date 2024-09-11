Pregnant Princess Sofia steps out in two looks in one day

Princess Sofia of Sweden showed off her chic maternity style on Tuesday. The 39 year old and her husband Prince Carl Philip attended the opening of the Riksdag session 2024 and a church service beforehand to mark the start of the new parliamentary year with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill.

Sofia looked sophisticated during the day wearing a black polka dot dress from Andiata. The "Evanie Dress," which retails for $326, features quarter sleeves and removable faux fur cuffs.

© Michael Campanella/Getty Images

In the evening, the Princess opted for another design from the mother-daughter brand for a performance at the Royal Opera House. Sofia's growing baby bump was on display in a red velvet wrap dress.

The Swedish Royal Court announced last week that Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their fourth child. "Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are delighted to announce that The Princess is expecting their fourth child," the Royal Court said on Sept. 2. "Princess Sofia is feeling well, and the birth is expected to take place in February 2025."

© Grosby Group

In the announcement, the court noted that no changes to Princess Sofia's fall public schedule were planned. Two days after their baby news was revealed, the Prince Couple began a two-day visit to Värmland. The Swedish Royal Court's information manager Margareta Thorgren told Expressen (translated to English), "For the Princess, it feels good to make this visit together with Prince Carl Philip in Värmland and not have to think about keeping the pregnancy a secret."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who wed in 2015, are already parents to Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian. Following the birth of her third child in 2021, the royal boy mom shared pictures of her sons and husband on Instagram, writing: "Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤."