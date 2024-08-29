Are Queen Mary and King Frederik going to Norway for Princess Märtha Louise's wedding?

Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark won't be among the guests at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding. The Danish Royal House has confirmed to HOLA! USA that the Danish royal family will not be attending the wedding.

Mary and Frederik were in Norway this past May for a state visit, during which they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. At a gala dinner during their visit, King Harald V of Norway spoke about the friendship between their families, saying: “The Queen and I are grateful that the close ties of family and friendship between our two families are also continued through new generations. It means a lot to all of us, I think.”



While the Danish royals will be absent from the wedding on Aug. 31, members of the Swedish royal family will be in attendance. The Swedish Royal Court previously confirmed to HOLA! USA that Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, as well as Prince Carl Philip and his Princess Sofia will be present during the wedding festivities in Norway.

© PELLE RINK Queen Mary and King Frederik won't be attending the wedding in Norway

The bride's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, along with her brother Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their kids, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, will be in Geiranger for the wedding. "The royal family is looking forward to being guests at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding," the Royal House said on Aug. 26.

The wedding is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Hotel Union Geiranger. "It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love," Princess Märtha Louise said of the venue in 2023.



This will be the Norwegian Princess' second marriage. The King and Queen's daughter was previously married to Ari Behn. The pair, who wed in 2002, divorced in 2017 after parting ways in 2016. The royal and the late author shared three kids, Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Emma Tallulah Behn. Princess Märtha Louise admitted to HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO that after her divorce, she had decided to not get married again, but changed her mind after meeting Durek in 2018. "For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us," she said. "It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."

