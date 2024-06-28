Princess discharged from hospital and is now back at home

Princess Anne has returned home. The Princess Royal, 73, was discharged from Southmead Hospital on Friday and is now at Gatcombe Park, where she will remain for a further period of rest and recuperation. King Charles' sister will return to public duty when her medical team recommends it is safe and comfortable to do so.

In a statement, the Princess' husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Princess Anne suffered a concussion and minor injuries in an incident at Gatcombe Park on Sunday, June 23. While there are no further details, it is thought that it involved impact from a horse. Per the BBC, the royal's husband and her two kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were on the estate at the time, and Sir Tim travelled with his wife to the hospital.

© WPA Pool Princess Anne has been married to Sir Tim since 1992

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the Princess had been hospitalized. "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the palace said. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

Buckingham Palace continued, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

After visiting his wife in the hospital on Tuesday, Sir Tim shared an update, saying: "She's doing fine, slow but sure." According to Reuters, the Princess' husband told a well-wisher that he and Anne were "both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care - and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

Sir Tim added, "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."



