Princess discharged from hospital and is now back at home

Princess discharged from hospital and is back at home
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: The Duke of Gloucester, The Duchess of Gloucester, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© Neil Mockford,Neil Mockford/GC Images

The British royal suffered a concussion and minor injuries on June 23

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
JUNE 28, 2024 11:55 AM EDT

Princess Anne has returned home. The Princess Royal, 73, was discharged from Southmead Hospital on Friday and is now at Gatcombe Park, where she will remain for a further period of rest and recuperation. King Charles' sister will return to public duty when her medical team recommends it is safe and comfortable to do so.

In a statement, the Princess' husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Princess Anne suffered a concussion and minor injuries in an incident at Gatcombe Park on Sunday, June 23. While there are no further details, it is thought that it involved impact from a horse. Per the BBC, the royal's husband and her two kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were on the estate at the time, and Sir Tim travelled with his wife to the hospital.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Princess Royal depart after the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. During the service, the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG will be installed as a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and the Lord Patten of Barnes CH will be installed as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool
Princess Anne has been married to Sir Tim since 1992

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the Princess had been hospitalized. "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the palace said. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

Buckingham Palace continued, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

After visiting his wife in the hospital on Tuesday, Sir Tim shared an update, saying: "She's doing fine, slow but sure." According to Reuters, the Princess' husband told a well-wisher that he and Anne were "both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care - and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

Sir Tim added, "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."


