British royal hospitalized: What we know

King Charles' sister Princess Anne has been hospitalized. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, June 24, that the Princess Royal, 73, was at Southmead Hospital with minor injuries and a concussion following an incident that occurred on Sunday evening. She is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

Buckingham Palace added, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

© Samir Hussein Princess Anne attended Royal Ascot on June 20

According to the BBC, sources suggested that the Princess' injury is consistent with an impact from a horse's head or legs. Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips' mother was reportedly injured when she was out walking on her estate and horses were nearby.

Per the BBC, emergency services were called to the estate and the Princess was taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and her two kids are said to have been on the estate at the time, and Tim accompanied his wife to the hospital.

The Princess, who in the past has earned the title of hardest-working royal, was last out on Thursday, June 20, at Royal Ascot.

BBC has reported that following Sunday's incident, Anne will no longer travel to Canada and she will also miss the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said (via the Daily Mail): "On doctors' advice, Her Royal Highness's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed," adding, "Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."