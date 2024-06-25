Princess’ husband shares update after hospital visit

Princess Anne had a special visitor at the hospital on Tuesday. The Princess Royal received a visit from her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. As he departed Southmead Hospital in Bristol, Sir Tim shared an update on his wife.

"She's doing fine, slow but sure," Sir Tim said (via the BBC). He also revealed that he had brought a "few little treats from home" for his wife.

According to Reuters, the Princess' husband told a well-wisher during his visit to the hospital that he and Anne "are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care - and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

© Ben Birchall - PA Images

He added, "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."

King Charles' sister was hospitalized with minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on Sunday evening. Per the BBC, sources suggested that the Princess' injury was consistent with impact from a horse's head or legs. The 73-year-old royal was reportedly injured when she was out walking on her estate and horses were nearby. Sir Tim, and Anne's two kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, are said to have been on the estate at the time, and Tim accompanied his wife to the hospital.

In a statement on June 24, Buckingham Palace said: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

The statement continued, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."